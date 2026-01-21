Dear German from Russia members of Warum Nicht International!

We are happy to start this new year 2026 by welcoming South America into the Warum Nicht International agenda and to continue strengthening our intercultural network together.

We would like to invite you to an information session on Sunday, January 25th at 15:00 PM (Berlin time), dedicated to the presentation of Warum Nicht Südamerika and the organization’s ongoing projects.

The session will be hosted by Martin Traverso, Head of Warum Nicht Südamerika, who will introduce the initiative and share the organization’s vision in the South American context.

During the meeting, we will present:

The magazine Brückenbauer and its development

Cultural exchange between Germany and Argentina/Uruguay

The upcoming congress, to be held in Valle María, Argentina

We would be happy to have you there!

Best regards,

María Paulina Hoffmann

Link:

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/88171474978?pwd=Ik66AcXTbIXTOas6aLIbcEKm3X0aA7.1

ID: 881 7147 4978

Code: 421351